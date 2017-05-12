Agri conference draws record attendance

The annual conferences of the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) held late last month in Legazpi City drew a record 1,167 attendees.

“This shows that there is a great interest among agricultural engineers in the Philippines to play a bigger role in modernizing the country’s farming sector,” the group said in a statement.

Since its founding 67 years ago, the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) has been promoting the agricultural engineering profession to accelerate the sustainable development and modernization of the agriculture and fishery sector for the benefit of farmers, fisher folks, and government and industry partners.

The PSAE also elected a new set of officers: Marife Pesino, PhD (Asean engineer) as president for a second term; Aldrin Badua (Asean engineer), vice president; Peachie Melendez, secretary; Dennis Tactac, treasurer; Teodoro Eleda, auditor; Arnold Dumaoal, business manager; and Noemi Carpio, Alexis Belonio, Katho Moreno, Cristy Cecilia Polido and Danilo Aman, members of the board of trustees.

The PSAE held its 28th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week that was highlighted by its 67th PSAE Annual National Convention and the 14th International Agricultural Engineering Conference and Exhibition, which was also held simultaneously with the 3rd Southeast Asian Agricultural Engineering Student Chapter Annual Regional Convention 2017 late last month at the Legazpi City Convention Center in Legazpi City.

The theme of the convention was “Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Prime Movers for the Development and Management of Appropriate Technologies for Food Security.”