Agri damage from ‘Urduja’ hits P1B

THE damage caused by Tropical Storm Urduja on the agriculture sector in Regions 5, 7, 8 and 13 has reached P1 billion with an estimated volume of production loss at 23,829 metric tons (MT), the Department of Agriculture (DA) said in a preliminary report on Saturday.

The Agriculture department noted that Region 8 reported bigger losses in rice, corn, high value crops, livestock/poultry and agri-fishery facilities.

A significant increase in damage and losses were recorded in all commodities. Rice farms were dealt the biggest blow, with P532 million crops ruined by the storm. Damage to corn was pegged at P13.32 million.

Meanwhile, high value crops such as pole beans, squash, okra, upland kangkong, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, string beans, eggplant and pechay, banana and sweet potatoes were also destroyed in Region 8. The assorted vegetables were about to be harvested when the storm hit.

The total affected area for high value crops is 2,043 hectares, equivalent to 17,108 metric tons volume loss. This amounts to P 411.09 million or 40.78 percent of the total production losses.

Meanwhile, damage to cassava crops in 216 hectares was pegged at P6.05 million.

Losses in livestock was estimated at P6.65 million.

For agri-fishery facilities, the damage was reported at P38.33 million.