Agri deal signed by PH, Russia

THE Philippines and Russia have signed an agreement aimed at bolstering mutual cooperation in agriculture, a Cabinet official said.

“[W]e will strengthen and concretize the relationship,” Piñol told reporters on Thursday.

“Minamadali na nila tayo na magpadala ng sulat, sabi nila ang dami nilang kailangan sa Pilipinas (They want us to hurry and send the necessary paperwork, they said they need a lot from the Philippines), fisheries, fruits,” he added.

Piñol said the Agriculture department wanted to begin inspecting Russian facilities “and we are also inviting them to inspect ours.”

“Inspection will happen towards the first quarter of 2018. Ang mga titingnan natin na produkto sa kanila ay yung (What we are looking at from them are) wheat, farm machineries and grains. Nago-offer sila ng karne at baboy pero hindi ako masyadong interesado, madami naman tayo (They are offering meat and pork but I am not particularly interested as we have a lot of that),” he said.

Russia in turn is interested in fruits, particularly bananas and mangoes, and also fishery products such as shrimps.

In another development, Piñol said the Agriculture department also wanted to secure agricultural deals with the United States when US President Donald Trump arrives next month for a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We had a meeting with USDA (US Department of Agriculture). We presented … our proposed dairy program which would span three years starting 2019 to 2021,” he said.

“It will be a dairy goat milk production program. We will meet with the dairy goat raisers of America … What we intend to do now is to choose the best genetics from the American goat breeders,” the Agriculture chief added.

Piñol said he also wants the US to allow the entry of fresh young coconuts.

“I will ask President [Rodrigo] Duterte to discuss [this]with President Trump,” he said.