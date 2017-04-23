Agri engineers seek food security solutions

Agriculture engineers hold their annual meeting in Legazpi City next week to seek technological solutions to help secure the country’s food needs.

Since its establishment 67 years ago, the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) has been promoting the agricultural engineering profession to accelerate the sustainable development and modernization of the agriculture and fishery sector for the benefit of farmers, fisher folks and government and industry partners.

“The PSAE started with humble beginnings in the 1950s with only a handful of members. Presently, it boasts the membership of 8,332 professional agricultural engineers who are bursting with creative ingenuity and who can be mobilized for the provision of professional and technical services as provided for under the Philippine Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Act of 2016,” the group said in a statement.

The PSAE will be holding its 28th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week that will be highlighted by its 67th PSAE Annual National Convention and the 14th International Agricultural Engineering Conference and Exhibition, that will be held simultaneously with the 3rd Southeast Asian Agricultural Engineering Student Chapter Annual Regional Convention 2017 on April 23-29 at the Legazpi City Convention Center in Legazpi City. The theme of the convention is “Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Prime Movers for the Development and Management of Appropriate Technologies for Food Security.”

Among the papers to be presented in the convention is “Development of Appropriate Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Technologies in the Philippines” by Rossana Marie Amongo PhD, the director of the Center of Agri-Fisheries and Biosystems Mechanization of University of the Philippines Los Banos in Laguna. Among the foreign experts tapped for the convention is Lilik Sutiarso PhD, the president of the Indonesian Society of Agricultural Engineering, and Nurhayati Binti Maarof, an agriculture officer of the Agriculture Department of Malaysia.

Suriatso will present the paper “Strategy Direction on Development of Appropriate Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Technology for Supporting Food Sovereignty Program in Indonesia” while Maarof will present “Agricultural Engineering Management and Development Extension Program in Malaysia.”