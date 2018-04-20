Agri group to include biosystems engineers

The Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) is now the Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers (PSABE), which will help the country’s professionals in the agriculture sector become more aware of trends in the field of bio-technology and related sciences.

The change of the PSAE’s name to PSABE is a precursor to the holding of the 29th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 399 declaring the fourth week of April each year as the Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week.

“The celebration will be highlighted by the conduct of the 15th International Agricultural Engineering Conference and Exhibition and the 68th PSABE Annual National Convention on April 22 to 28, 2018 at the University of Southeastern Philippines Sports and Cultural Center, in Obrero, Davao City,” a PSABE official said.

The theme for this year’s PSABE conference and celebration is “Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Partners in Agri-Fisheries Development for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

The week-long celebration will include among others the conference, exhibits, technology demonstrations, plenary, and technical papers presentations on the development and trends in renewable energy and rural electrification; environmental and waste management; agricultural machinery; irrigation and drainage; soil and water conservation; postharvest and processing; fishery and aquaculture resources engineering; forest product resource engineering; and related fields.

Highlights of the convention include the awarding of PSABE awards to members and chapters who have shown meritorious performance in their respective work: Most Outstanding Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer (Maramba Award); Outstanding Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer in the different fields of specialization; Outstanding Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Student; Outstanding PSABE Regional Chapter; and Outstanding PSABE PPG Chapter.

The annual convention is expected to draw about 1,500 agricultural and biosystems engineers from local and international agencies coming from both the government and private sectors.