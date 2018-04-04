Agricultural trade down 4% in Q4

The country’s agricultural trade decreased by 4 percent to $4.19 billion (at least P218.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017 as exports fell and imports rose, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Latest PSA data showed that the sector’s trade value plunged 3.6 percent from $4.35 billion in 2016 as total exports dipped 15.34 percent to $1.3 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

Agriculture accounted for 9.74 percent of total trade, which reached $43.043 billion in the period.

Farm exports jumped 2.72 percent to $2.89 billion, causing the sector’s trade deficit to increase 24.37 percent to $1.59 billion.

Of these, animal or vegetable fats and oils topped the list with $340.07 million, or 26.15 percent of total goods shipped.

These were followed by fruits and nuts ($330.33 million); fish and crustaceans ($126.04 million); prepared meat, fish or crustaceans ($107 million); prepared vegetables, fruits, nuts, and plant parts ($93.84 million); and tobacco and its manufactured substitutes ($83.53 million).

Imports climbed 18 percent to $27.55 billion from $23.37 billion year-on-year, but its share of total imports dipped slightly to 11 percent from 12 percent in 2016.

Major imports were food industry residues and waste at $355.85 million; various edible preparations ($353.15 million); cereals ($348.48 million); animal or vegetable fats and oils ($323.51 million); and meat and edible meat offal ($255.66 million).

Japan, one of the country’s major trading partners, posted a trade surplus of $129.54 million, a 30.2-percent decrease from $185.52 million in 2016.

The Philippines had the biggest agriculture deficit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) at $838.33 million. The United States followed with $305.5 million; Australia, $99.92 million; and the European Union (EU), $14.25 million.

Among Southeast Asian countries, Thailand was the top destination for exports with a 27.6-percent share, valued at $30.22 million. Among EU members, the Netherlands was the Philippines’ leading export destination, with exports reaching $176.80 million and imports totaling $66.90 million.