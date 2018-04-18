Agriculture chief grateful to Duterte for ‘trust, confidence’ in return of 3 agencies to dept

AGRICULTURE Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol expressed on Wednesday his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for the “trust and confidence” in his department, following his order to return three agencies to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In his Facebook post, Piñol said the decision of the president to place the National Food Authority (NFA), the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority (FPA) under the DA would be “an added task and challenge to the workers of the department.”

“As Agriculture Secretary and on behalf of people working with me, we accept the added responsibility and challenge,” Piñol said.

“I and my fellow workers in the DA thank President Duterte for his trust and confidence in us,” he added.

Piñol acknowledged that the return of NFA, PCA and FPA to his department would further strengthen the DA’s capability to undertake its mission to provide available and affordable food for all Filipinos.

Immediately, Piñol said, the proper measures would be undertaken, starting with ensuring that NFA would have a buffer stock good for at least 60 days, as directed by the President on Monday.

The DA also committed to strengthen local palay procurement to protect Filipino farmers and conduct surgical rice distribution operations to address rising prices of rice, according to Piñol.

He said his department would conduct the rice importation process in a “transparent and above-board process” in order to implement the President’s directive that there should be no suspicion of corruption.

“For PCA, the ‘cocolisap’ problem in Mindanao will be given utmost attention while the replanting program will be intensified,” Piñol said, noting that DA’s high value crops program will be integrated in the coconut development program.

Furthermore, a review of regulations covering the pricing of fertilizers and pesticides will be immediately undertaken to improve farming and production in the country, said Piñol.

“We will perform the tasks and rise up to the challenge,” Piñol said. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ