Agriculture dept allows ‘certified’ poultry shipment from Luzon to rest of PH

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has allowed the shipment of poultry and poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the country provided these were validated by quarantine officers and certified by accredited and inspected farms in the region.

“We made the decision to lift the shipment of poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the country subject, of course, of bio-security measures on the recommendation of bio experts who believed it is now safe to do that,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol told reporters in a news briefing on Tuesday.

“We feel we have contained the problem in San Luis, Pampanga. Publicly, please allow me to commend the leadership of the province of Pampanga and the people of Pampanga for showing so much support to our efforts to contain the problem,” Pinol said, referring to the area where the first bird flu outbreak was reported.

At the same time, Pinol said that the agriculture department’s decision to allow the entry of poultry and poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the country was also an “emotional” one.

“This is more [of an]emotional consideration [because of]the fact that we have also listened to the pleadings of the farmers kung tingin namin safe na naman pwede na sila payagan mag-ship ng produkto nila sa kanilang farms,” the Agriculture chief added.

( . . . if we think that it is safe and they can be allowed tio ship their products from their farms.)

Piñol reiterated, however, that beyond emotional consideration, the most important was that when he was assured of the bio-security measures.

“We asked them [the famers]to cook first their balut eggs or duck eggs bago nila i-ship products nila, yun ang protocol natin,” he said.