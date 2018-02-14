Agriculture dept starts selling P38/kg rice on Valentine’s Day

NOT flowers but rice.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is celebrating Valentine’s Day by selling rice to the public for only P38 per kilo in front of its Central Office in Quezon City.

Buyers queued up early this morning for a chance to buy the affordable rice, which is also available at P380 per 10 kilograms and P950 per 25 kilograms.

Agriculture products such as upland and lowland vegetables, dried fish and salted eggs are also offered in its ‘Bigas ng Masa TienDA’ outlet.

The project, according to Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol, will mark the start of a nationwide program that will directly connect local farmers with consumers.

“Bigas ng Masa” is a national program that the DA initially rolled out in its regional field offices, where outlets would be set up to help local farmer-cooperatives sell their rice produce.

Moreover, the DA said it would assist farmer groups to be in complete control of their farm operations—from plowing to planting, harvesting, milling, packaging, distribution and marketing.

“Tama nga ang kutob ko: Kukuyugin talaga ang murang bigas [My instincts were right: The cheap rice would be mobbed],” said Piñol in a post on his official Facebook page. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ