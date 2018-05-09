Agriculture growth slows to 1.47% in Q1

Agriculture growth slowed in the first quarter as fisheries output contracted and production gains eased in the crops and livestock sub-sectors, the government reported on Tuesday.

The January-March result of 1.47 percent was lower than the 5.28 percent volume growth recorded a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said. In value terms based on current prices, however, agriculture output was 8.94 percent higher at P444 billion.

The Agriculture department said minimal growth for the first three months of 2018 had been expected given production shortfalls and implementation of a closed fishing season beginning last year.

“The decline in fisheries was expected in the first quarter because of the closed fishing season in most fishing grounds all over the country from December to March,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said in a text message.

The fisheries sub-sector, which accounted for 13.6 percent of total agriculture output, contracted by 4.61 percent. The PSA noted continued declines in milkfish production due to delayed stocking and other factors, and output drops for tilapia due to the demolition of illegal fishcages, among others.

“Except for skipjack and seaweed, all the major species recorded lower production levels,” the agency said.

The crops sub-sector, which comprised the bulk of agriculture output at 53.76 percent of the total, slowed to 1.79 percent from 8.13 percent a year earlier. Palay and corn production growth eased to 4.61 percent and 4.66 percent, respectively, from 12.38 percent and 23.44 percent a year earlier, while sugarcane output contracted by 11.56 percent after expanding by 3.02 percent last year.

Livestock production, with a 16.96 percent share of total farm output, posted 2.11 percent growth — slower than the previous year’s 3.24 percent. Driving the gains were 5.66-percent and 2.39-percent improvements at dairy and hog farms, respectively.

Poultry was the sole sub-sector to top the previous year’s results, growing by 5.24 percent compared to 1.94 percent in January-March 2017. It accounted for 15.93 percent of total output and the period’s acceleration was driven by chicken and chicken egg production.

In value terms, the crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries sub-sectors grossed P252.2 billion, P75.5 billion, P57.5 billion and P58.8 billion, respectively, all improvements from the previous year based on current prices.

Farmgate prices, meanwhile, increased by 7.36 percent from January to March, with uptrends recorded across all sub-sectors. The PSA attributed the gains to higher buying prices, improved quality and increased demand.

Piñol, welcomed the results for the period. Despite the declines, he commended the Agriculture department’s efforts to extend assistance to farmers in a bid to boost yields and incomes.

“I am happy that the PLEA (Production Loan Easy Access) and SAAD (Special Assistance for Agricultural Development) programs are now contributing to greater productivity,” he said.

The PLEA is a special credit program that offers loans to marginal/small farmers and fisherfolk while the SAAD focuses on offering livelihood programs aimed at reducing poverty in the agriculture sector.