Agriculturist, school principal named 2017 outstanding govt workers

COTABATO CITY: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) honored an agriculturist from Kidapawan City and a public school principal from Tawi-Tawi province as civil servants worthy of emulation in its annual search for outstanding government workers, bringing honors to the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The CSC central office cited agriculturist Julito Saladan for his invention of the African Night Crawler (ANC) Dormitel, an equipment used to process biodegradable waste into organic fertilizers or compost.

President Rodrigo Duterte, assisted by CSC Chairman Anicia Bala, presented the citation to Saladan during a ceremony held in Malacañang recently for the CSC 2017 Most Outstanding Government Workers Pag-asa Awardees.

Meanwhile, regional secretary of the Department of Education–ARMM John Magno, said Hadja Shaiha Irahani, principal of Bongao Central District in Tawi-Tawi, was among the regional winners chosen in the search.

Magno added that the CSC-ARMM selection committee also lauded Irahani’s efforts to make Datu Halun Laboratory School in the Division of Tawi-Tawi a center of academic excellence.

Recently, Irahani accompanied their pupils to Cotabato City to compete in the DepEd Regional Kwiz Exami 2017, Ika-5 Diwang Sagisag Kultura ng Filipino Pangrelihiyon Kompetisyon.

The contestants from Tawi-Tawi were named among the 10 finalists after passing the third elimination round.

In Kidapawan City, Mayor Joseph Evangelista lauded Saladan for his invention, saying the ANC Dormitel would greatly benefit farmers.

The invention is made from a large plastic drum with three compartments: the first is a catchment for excess water and the second and third compartments serve as the vermin composting chambers equipped with lined fine mesh to prevent flies from entering the substrates.