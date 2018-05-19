AgriNurture 2017 earnings up 73%

LISTED food producer AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI) saw net income climb 72.8 percent in 2017 on the back of strong growth in its domestic and foreign sales.

In a disclosure on Friday, the company said profit last year jumped to P2.10 billion from P570.84 million in 2016, driven mostly by robust domestic sales.

ANI said its Philippine operations contributed 31 percent of consolidated sales while foreign operations accounted for 69 percent.

Export sales amounted to P76.38 million, up 3.64 percent from the previous year, primarily due to increase in the supply of bananas and coco juice relative and the stable selling prices in the international market during the year

Domestic distribution sales soared 85.13 percent to P466.46 million, driven by the increase of its rice trading business last year and the expansion of distribution channels such as for the wholesale of fresh fruits and vegetables to leading supermarkets.

Retail and franchising sales climbed 44.1 percent to P107.41 million, boosted by increased sales of its fruit shakes and coffee and higher franchising revenues and royalties.

Its combined foreign trading last year amounted to P1.45 billion, or more than eight times the prior year’s P176.68 million, mainly due to the consolidation of operations of Fucang, which is 51 percent-owned by the parent company, as of July last year.

“The revenue includes sale of properties and commodities such as fruits and vegetables. Also, Hong Kong operations revenues increased during the year due to the improvement of its operations and additional opening of stores during the year,” the company added.

Cost of sales and services amounted to P1.47 billion, up by 207.21 percent from the previous year, due to the inclusion of Fucang’s operations on top of the increase in sales during the year across the group’s business units.

ANI is one of the Philippines’ produce exporters. At present, ANI supplies home-grown fruits such as mango, banana and pineapple to customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East and various regions in Europe.