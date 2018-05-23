AgriNurture profit grows 4-fold in Q1

LISTED food exporter AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI) saw net income jump 308 percent in the first quarter of the year driven by strong domestic and foreign sales.

In a financial report, ANI said first quarter net income grew four-fold to P25.64 million compared to P6.28 million a year ago.

Consolidated sales of goods and services rose 8.6 percent to P436.91 million from P404.32 million in the same period in 2017.

In the first three months, it said that Philippine operations contributed 14 percent to consolidated sales while foreign operations accounted for 86 percent.

For its Philippine operations, AgriNurture said domestic distribution sales shrank 91 percent to P31.63 million as there was no rice trading operation in the quarter, while revenue from retail and franchising climbed 5 percent to P22.38 million.

But export revenues plunged 78 percent to P5.15 million as the company cut back export volumes due to unstable selling prices and the higher acquisition price of banana on the world market.

For its foreign operations, sales surged to P377.76 million, or 30 times the prior year’s P12.57 million, mainly due to the consolidation of the operations of Fucang, which became 51 percent-owned by the parent company as of July last year.

“The group is expected to recover its sales volume of banana in the succeeding quarters, on top of increased volume in shipments for mango and beverages product such as canned coconut water,” ANI said.

Cost of sales for the three months amounted to P317.70 million, down 5 percent from the previous year, due to absence of rice trading.

ANI is a produce exporter and currently supplies home-grown fruits such as mango, banana and pineapple to customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East and various regions in Europe.