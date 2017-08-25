Agripreneur program launched

TUGUEGARAO CITY. The Department of Agriculture (DA) through the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) recently launched the Kapatid Agri-Mentor Me Program (KAMMP) in Cagayan Valley.

The KAMMP was launched through an event organized by the ATI- Regional Training Center for Cagayan Valley and DA-Regional Field Office Region 2 (RFO2) in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Entrepreneurs (PCE) Go Negosyo.

The KAMMP is a coaching-mentoring program “designed to optimize agricultural industry clustering and market linkages to achieve development.” Its aim to create agripreneurs.

“You will be thought on producing business plan of your own. Our Go Negosyo experts coach and mentor you the various techniques and strategies on how to become successful agri-entrepreneurs. They will share their knowledge on what are the values and mindsets that are needed to operate a sustained agri-entreprenuer,” DA Director Clarito Barron said.

The program is the result of an agreement forged by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol and PCE Go Negosyo Founder Jose Ma. Concepcion 3rd last April 6.

“This program is very timely… and I believe that this event will is contributory in developing awareness and advocacy towards a long-term sustainable agricultural sector,” DA-RFO 02 Regional Technical Director for Operations Robert Olinares said.

“The skills that they will teach us will empower us to become a globally competitive agri-preneur,” added Imelda Guillermo, ATI-Cagayan Valley Training Center Superintendent I.

After the launching that was attended by 200 individuals last month, three batches for a two-day mentoring program were conducted on August 1-2 and August 21-22 at the ATI-Cagayan Valley Center in San Mateo, Isabela. The third batch will be trained on September 7-8 at ATI-Cagayan Valley Center in Cabagan, Isabela.