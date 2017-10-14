Aguila soars in 4th PIRA Golf Tournament

Rex Aguila fired a par 72 to cop the overall championship crown in the 4th PIRA Golf Tournament last October 4 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Advertisements

Aguila, a 10-handicapper, scored the lowest gross with 82 total to finish with a 72 net.

Jimmy Reyes, meanwhile, sizzled with two-under 70 to claim the Class A crown.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Greg Poblador with 71 and Wally Barzaga with an identical 71 but lost via countback.

Class B division champion Jhun Benedicto finished with 72 while David Mercado and Bert Salomon both posted 73 to finish second and third, respectively.

Alvin Dizon topped Class C with 75 followed by Doy Dora and Garry Dolina.

The Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA) organized the annual tournament to build camaraderie among golf enthusiasts within the insurance industry.