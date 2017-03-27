Aguilar pulls off come-from-behind win in Diamond Supercross

Veteran rider Glenn Aguilar displayed his vin-tage form to secure another victory in Leg 2 of the Diamond Motor Supercross series on Saturday at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

The 42-year old Aguilar bested Davao daredevil Bornok Mangosong to stay on top of the standings with 50 points. Mangosong finished second with 44 points while JC Rellosa was third with 38 points.

Trailing in the first two laps, Aguilar pulled off a stunning comeback in the third lap to keep his title in the Pro Open Production class.

Mangosong had a breakaway from the gun start but with just seconds away, the 17-time national champion Aguilar maneuvered his way past his rivals to seal the win after the 20-lap race.

“It was a close start. He was in front of me. But I just told myself that this is a long race and I must follow and catch him. When I saw the chance to overtake him, that’s it. I just protected my lead,” said Aguilar of KTM team.

An avid promoter of motocross in the country, Aguilar traveled to Candon, Ilocos Sur for another motocross tournament after his match last weekend. And due to his prior commitment, he is still doubtful to race in the third leg slated on April 29.

“I still don’t know yet because I also have a race in Quirino Province,” said Aguilar.

Pia Gabriel dominated the Ladies Division followed by Quiana Reyes and Khim Nichole Yumul, who finished second and third, respectively.