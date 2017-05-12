Aguilar returns to Octagon vs Casey

Veteran mixed martial arts fighter Jessica Aguilar (19-5) isn’t thinking retirement anytime soon as she gets ready to return to the Octagon after suffering an injury.

Aguilar faces Cortney Casey (6-4) at the upcoming UFC 211 fight card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 13 live on pay-per-view.

The Mexican-American made her professional debut in 2006 in (South Florida) Hollywood against Lisa Ellis.

Aguilar recently joined The Roman Show with Rodolfo Roman, and she says she feels like there’s a lot of gas left in her tank.

“I have six more fights in me,” she said. “I will reach for my 30th fight, and I am done. The goal is to get the title.”

The American Top Team fighter is a former World Series of Fighting champion. She is coming off an ACL injury she suffered, while training for a fight. Her last fight was a loss against Claudia Gadelha in 2015.

“This has been the longest time I have been off,” said Aguilar, who trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. “I’ve been occupied with other things. I opened up my own business, and I’ve been rehabilitation. I’ve been busy. It’s the longest I’ve gone without fighting. It’s a new experience. I am happy to be back.”

She expects a competitive fight against Casey.

“She’s a tough girl,” she said. “It’s a great fight to come back after two years. She is always up for fighting.”

Hear more from Aguilar, who talks about her business venture, women’s MMA evolution and more.

