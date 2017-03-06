Aguilar rules Diamond Supercross first leg

Veteran motocross rider Glenn Aguilar dominated Davao daredevil Bornok Mangosong in Leg 1 of the Pro Open class of Diamond Motor Supercross over the weekend at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

“You win races when you are consistent. You can be fast, but you cannot commit mistake. I just maintained my pace,” said the 42-year old Aguilar.

“I’ve been racing for 20 years. I kept on pushing myself and avoided any mistake,” he added.

The highly anticipated match-up between the country’s top riders ended in a solo race after Aguilar capitalized on the sharp turn blunder of Mangosong in the 4th-of-15th lap rally.

Mangosong settled for second spot while Jerick Mitra landed in third place.

Mangosong’s mental lapse cost him about five seconds, allowing Aguilar to break away in the race.

“I was really excited. Unfortunately, I held the brakes for too long when I got stalled,” said Mangosong, who promised to avenge his loss in the four succeeding legs.

In other categories, Wenson Reyes ruled the Kids 85cc, Pia Gabriel topped the DC Shoes Ladies Class, Jing Leongson took home the Coffee Grounds Veterans Class, and Roman Llorente landed on top of the veterans class.

The second leg will be on March 25 at the same venue.