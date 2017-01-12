Aguilar wants PH wrestlers to learn from Russians

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) President Alvin Aguilar said that an active tie-up with Russian wrestling associations would benefit Philippine wrestlers competing in international meets.

Aguilar said that since last year, WAP is arranging for Russian wrestling instructors from the United World Wrestling (UWW) to bolster the winning chances of the Filipino wrestlers in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Russia is the best in the world when it comes to wrestling. Some of their athletes and instructors are here,” Aguilar told The Manila Times on Thursday in a phone interview. “Russian countries have great wrestlers and even America can’t win over Russia. Actually, we started the program last year.”

Aguilar said that the WAP would finance the program. “Our association is the one that financed the program. I believe the tie-up will enhance the ability and skills of our wrestlers for the upcoming SEA Games in Malaysia this year.”

Among the invited experts are UWW manager and educator David Lopez, educators Andrey Vorontsov and Anton Sofronov, referee instructor Zach Errett as well as wrestlers Igor Dmitriev and Alexander Sofronov.

The top five Filipino wrestlers in the 27-man pool, according to Aguilar are Jhonny Morte, Ronil Tubog, Alvin Lobreguito, Jossel Canolas and Noemi Tener.