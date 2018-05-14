Aguilas blast Voltes to get back on track in PFL

Davao Aguilas FC soared back to its winning ways as it thumped the undermanned JPV Marikina FC, 4-2, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Aguilas took full advantage of the shorthanded Voltes in the second half to snap out of a two-game losing skid.

With the bounce-back victory, Davao returned to No. 2 with a 4-2-2 win-draw-loss record for 14 points, one marker clear of Kaya FC-Iloilo.

The Marlon Maro-mentored club also extended JPV Marikina’s woes to six straight setbacks. JPV stayed at No. 5 with six points built on two early wins.

Maro’s men broke the scoreless deadlock in the 29th minute as Korean forward Kim Sungmin’s header lobbed past goalkeeper Nelson Gasic.

Just seconds after the restart, JPV was reduced to ten men when midfielder Robert Cañedo received his second yellow card for a harsh tackle on Davao star striker Phil Younghusband.

Davao then capitalized on their manpower advantage as Younghusband scored his first goal off a nifty cross in the 54th.

Kennedy Uzoka pulled one back for Dan Padernal’s Voltes with a clinical finish in the 61st but Harrison Sawyer restored a two-goal cushion for the Aguilas five minutes later with an easy tap-in.

Following Tyler Matas’ handball violation inside Davao’s box, JPV forward Kozawa Ryuki coolly converted from the penalty spot to trim the gap anew.

Younghusband erased the Marikeños’ hopes of a comeback as the national team stalwart curled a stunning strike in the middle of a crowded box to carry the Davaoeños back to the win column.