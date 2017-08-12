Aguilas boost PH XI’s SEA Games campaign

Seven players of Davao Aguilas FC are set to suit up for the Philippine men’s Under-22 national football team in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Forwards Jaime Cheng, Richard Talaroc, midfielders Dylan De Bruycker, Jordan Jarvis, Raymart Cubon, defenders Junnell Bautista and Van Rey Diaz were tapped to join the national squad, which will begin its campaign in the biennial meet against Cambodia on August 15 at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

“Very exciting times for Davao Aguilas FC. We have seven representatives and that’s wonderful for our club,” said Australian head coach and former veteran footballer Gary Phillips.

“We wish them all the best and we are confident that they will do well in representing Philippine football,” added the manager of the young Aguilas.

The seven booters were sent to a training camp as well as international friendly matches in Japan before they competed in the just concluded Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship 2018 qualifiers in Cambodia. The activities also served as a tuneup for the upcoming SEA Games.

The camp, held from July 8 to 13, was arranged by the Philippine Football Federation in cooperation with the Japan Football Association.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Tagum City-based club, which is owned by Jefferson Cheng and primarily backed by San Miguel Corporation, will fly to Malaysia to support the national team and hold a training camp for their campaign in the top flight Philippines Football League (PFL).

Davao will continue its PFL campaign in its September 9 fixture, wherein new signings and Philippine Azkals mainstays Phil and James Younghusband are expected to make their debut for the team.