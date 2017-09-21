Aguilas force draw vs Ceres

Davao Aguilas FC and Ceres Negros FC settled for a 1-1 draw in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday night at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

James Younghusband struck the opener in the first half for the Aguilas but Fernando Rodriguez netted the equalizer for the Yellow Busmen midway the second half as the two clubs split the points in their third tussle this season.

With its second draw in 14 games, Ceres Negros improved its total to 29 points on No. 4; two markers clear of idle JPV Marikina FC.

Davao Aguilas, on the other hand, were left frustrated with the breakthrough win remaining elusive for them as they stayed on No. 7 with seven points.

Younghusband found a loose header off a setpiece then sent the ball past goalkeepeer Roland Muller, pushing the home side ahead in the 27th minute.

Trailing behind by a goal, the Negrenses went aggressive at the restart and got rewarded when Spanish striker Rodriguez leveled the scoreline with a header in the 73rd.

Both squads tried to find a match-winner but failed to convert their late game chances as they ended up in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, the match between Global Cebu FC and Stallion Laguna FC was postponed by the league management for a yet to be known reason as of press time.

“We regret to inform you that the match scheduled for today, September 20, between Global Cebu FC and Stallion Laguna FC has been cancelled,” the league said in an announcement made through its official Facebook page.

In a press conference held by both clubs at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where the game was slated to be played, Global Cebu COO Josef Malinay and Stallion Laguna president Ernie Nierras expressed their apologies to the fans and other stakeholders.