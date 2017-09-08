Aguilas take on Global Cebu as PFL returns

Davao Aguilas FC and Global Cebu FC collide today in the lone Philippines Football League (PFL) match at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

The Aguilas and the People’s Club collide at 4 p.m. as the league returns following a two-week international break.

Former FC Meralco Manila main men Phil and James Younghusband are expected to play their debut game for Davao Aguilas.

With its 10 new signings during the transfer window, which include the Younghusband brothers and former Philippine Azkals standout Angel Guirado, the Mindanao-based club hopes to finally notch its breakthrough win.

Davao is currently No. 7 with five points on a 0-5-7 win-draw-loss record, just one marker clear of bottom team Ilocos United FC.

However, Global Cebu is eager to snap a three-game drought and bounce back from an embarrassing 1-2 loss to a resurgent Stallion Laguna FC in its previous outing.

Rufo Sanchez, a former United Football League Golden Ball awardee and one of the latest additions to the Cebuanos, proved to be a bright spot in the Visayan club’s recent slump as the Spanish striker displayed his scoring prowess, netting two goals in his three games so far.

Global looks to improve its 8-5-4 card with 29 points and surpass second-running Kaya FC-Makati, which only leads with a higher goal difference.