Aguirre defends actions

Saying he has done nothing wrong, former Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd maintained his stand on two crucial issues that may have convinced President Rodrigo Duterte to accept his resignation after serving the Cabinet for almost two years.

In a farewell speech before officials and employees of the Justice department on Tuesday, Aguirre explained his side on the controversial resolution of government prosecutors dismissing drug charges against self-confessed drug lord Erwin Espinosa and other co-accused, and his equally controversial decision to placed alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) of the DoJ, saying they were all in accordance with the law.

The dismissal of the drug charges against Espinosa et al was the last straw that made the President lose his cool with a stern warning that he would put Aguirre in jail if Espinosa and company were freed.

Aguirre said he has explained to the President how the dismissal came about, which he pointed out was not yet final because of a pending motion for resolution and was still subject for review by his office.

“In the process of the investigation at the first level, I did not interfere. You can ask the prosecutors. I never told them to dismiss the case. I told them to do it or decide it in accordance with what is right, with what you thought is right and that’s what they did,” he added.

Aguirre maintained that allegations that he had a hand in the dismissal of the case was nothing but “black propaganda” concocted by people who wanted him out of the DoJ, and conveniently picked up by some members of the media without first understanding the processes from the National Prosecution Service (NPS) to the Office of the Justice Secretary.

“The office has nothing to do with the resolution of the prosecutors. I told the President that there are still two processes that I have to make. The motion for reconsideration is still pending before the NPS, they could have cured it. But somebody prematurely leaked this resolution, this resolution is not final,” he said.