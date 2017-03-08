Aguirre defends Mighty owner’s visit to DOJ

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd on Wednesday defended the visit to the Department of Justice (DOJ) of Alex Wong Chu King, the owner of the controversial tobacco firm Mighty Corp.

In a statement, Aguirre said there is nothing illegal with the visit made on Tuesday and King just wanted to cooperate with the government to settle tax deficiencies of Mighty Corp.

King, along with his lawyer Sigfried Fortun, personally sought Aguirre for an audience, saying they have nothing to hide and committed no wrong.

Aguirre said that the businessman cannot be arrested because there is no case filed against him.

“We just talked. He expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with any investigation that may involve him. Why was he not arrested? At the time of our meeting yesterday [Tuesday], there were no cases filed against Mr. Alex Wong Chu King yet, that is why I did not order his arrest,” he pointed out.

“There is no reason to have Alex Wong Chu King arrested as of the moment. While the Department of Justice is at the forefront of ensuring that our laws be faithfully obeyed, there is a process that has to be observed the law,” the Justice secretary said.

He added that it is the best time for Wong Chu King to settle his problems with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“I believe that the proper thing to do is for the representatives of Mighty Corp., the Department of Finance (DOF), the (BIR), the (BOC) and the DOJ to sit down and to fully determine the exact liabilities of Mighty Corp. if any and for the government to collect what is rightfully due to it,” Aguirre said.