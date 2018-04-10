Aguirre denies hand in dismissal of drug lords’ cases, backs prosecutors

RESIGNED Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd on Tuesday maintained that he has no hand in the dismissal of the drug charges against three drug lords and affirmed his support for the recommendation of his prosecutors.

Aguirre said that he has fully explained to President Rodrigo Duterte how

the dismissal of the cases against Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and other co-accused came about, stressing that this was not yet final because of a pending motion for resolution and was still subject for review by his office.

“In the process of the investigation at the first level, I did not interfere. You can ask the prosecutors. I never told them to dismiss the case. I told them to do it or decide it in accordance with what is right, with what you thought is right and that’s what they

did,” said Aguirre in his farewell speech after the flag-raising ceremony at the justice department, which newly-appointed Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra failed to attend.

“That is why I stood by the decision of the prosecutors and told everybody that I’m responsible for your decision because I am the head of the Department of Justice and the buck stops with me. It doesn’t matter if I will be dismissed from the service but I will stand by you,” he added.

Aguirre maintained that the allegations against him by some members of the media in relation to the Espinosa case were baseless, adding that he was a victim of “black propaganda” concocted by people who wanted him out of the justice department.

“The office of the secretary of the Department of Justice has nothing to do with the resolution of the prosecutors. A lot of people conveniently rode with the issue without knowing first the process at the justice department, all because they hated me and wanted me out,” he said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL