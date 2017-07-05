A complaint for breach of conduct was filed against Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd before the Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday.

Millennials Against Dictators, a youth group, alleged that Aguirre violated Section 4 of Republic Act No. 6713 “when he repeatedly made unsubstantiated public accusations and allegations, thus failing to discharge his duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill.”

The complaint cited a recent press conference by Aguirre where he linked Senators Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th and Antonio Trillanes 4th, Representative Gary Alejano of Magdalo, and former presidential political adviser Ronald Llamas to the Marawi siege.

Aguirre later called Aquino to apologize but refused to make it a public one as sought by the senator, cousin of former President Benigno Aquino III.

READ: Aquino mulls complaint vs Aguirre

The complaint also recalled Aguirre’s statement that he was told that some Korean embassy members were allegedly linked to the Korean mafia responsible for the death of businessman Jee Ick Joo.

The South Korean embassy denied the allegation and dared Aguirre to prove his claim.