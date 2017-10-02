Aguirre files criminal complaint vs Hontiveros for violating Anti-Wiretapping Act

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd filed a criminal complaint with the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday against Senator Risa Hontiveros whom he accused of allegedly violating the Anti-Wiretapping Act.

Advertisements

Aguirre’s complaint stemmed from Hontiveros’ disclosure of his alleged text exchanges with former Rep. Jacinto Paras during a Senate inquiry in September.

In a privilege speech on Sept. 11, Hontiveros claimed to have discovered through a photo of the text message that Aguirre and Paras were planning to file cases against her.

She said the photo was taken by a member of the press during the Senate hearing on Sept. 5 on the death of teenage student Kian delos Santos.

In his complaint, Aguirre accused Hontiveros of three counts of violation of Republic Act 4200 or the Anti-Wiretapping Act for alleged unauthorized prying into an exchange of private text messages and the subsequent act of making it public.

Aguirre filed the complaint before heading to the Senate, where he would file an ethics complaint against Hontiveros.