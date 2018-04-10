Aguirre firm on decision to put ‘pork scam queen’ under govt witness program

RESIGNED Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd is standing by his decision to place alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Aguirre said that his controversial decision was anchored on valid ground, not borne out of any alleged compromise with Napoles even as he stressed that he welcomed a pronouncement by his successor Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that he would review the Napoles case and the dismissal of the illegal drugs complaints against Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and other co-accused.

“To be fair to Mrs. Napoles, she has a [valid]ground,” said Aguirre after Tuesday’s flag-raising ceremony at the DOJ, addingthat Napoles’ life was in danger.

He added that Napoles narrated how her cell was raided and all the documents in her possession were carted away by the raiders, whom Aguirre did not identify.

“Her cell was raided, the security bolts were cut and all the documents were taken by the raiders. I think the lawyer of Napoles was able to document this. This is not disputable, it has records to back her,” Aguirre said.

“Mrs. Napoles is very much afraid for her life. That is why she wants to be taken out of the Taguig Detention Center,” he further said.

Aguirre said it was right to allow Napoles to testify and spill the beans about the P10 billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam so as to bring all those involved to the bar of justice.

“I have to clarify that there is no compromise in putting Mrs. Napoles under the WPP. All Napoles wants is to be released immediately to the custody of the WPP, which I declined,” he added.

Aguirre said that Napoles could not be transferred to the WPP facility unless she has the consent of the three divisions of the Sandiganbayan, where she has pending cases.

“I do not discount their theory [that Napoles can be transferred]but I follow my theory that you must first get the approval of the Sandiganbayan before we could allow Napoles to be transferred to the WPP safehouse,” he added.

Aguirre resigned from his post last week amid reports that President Rodrigo Duterte was displeased by the DOJ ruling to dismiss the charges against Espinosa, Lim and other drug lords.

The President was also reportedly dismayed by Aguirre’s decision to fill up posts in the DOJ with “brods” from his San Beda Law School fraternity, Lex Talionis, of which Duterte is also a member.