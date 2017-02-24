Aguirre names Jamby Madrigal, Rep. Alonte in P100M bribe try

MANILA: Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd named former senator Jamby Madrigal and Laguna representative Marlyn “Len” Alonte-Naguiat behind the P100 million offer to high-profile inmates to recant their earlier testimonies against Senator Leila De Lima.

Aguirre told in a TV interview that the inmates have to retract their statements against De Lima before the EDSA anniversary on Saturday.

He added that the wife of Noel Martinez, one of the inmates who implicated De Lima, told him about the bribe offer.

Aguirre said they wanted to use this to attract more people in the EDSA anniversary to generate people power.

He said that high-profile inmates have turned down the offer.

Aguirre said the bribe try was made specifically to the eight inmates currently being held at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) custodial center in Camp Aguinaldo.

“We have information that the first offer to the inmates were made yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. It was made by a former Senator and an incumbent Congressman of the Liberal Party in the Province of Laguna. The inmates were told that they have to recant before February 25, 2017,” Aguirre said on Thursday.

He noted that the offer was also repeated on Thursday morning through former police officer and convicted kidnapper Clarence Dongail.

“The second offer was made through Clarence Dongail, another Bilibid inmate incarcerated at the Agence France-Presse Custodial Center this morning. In both instances, the inmates said no,” he explained.

“Ihahanda ko yung mga eight inmates who are going to confirm this, that they rejected it, and that it was offered to them this morning,” he told reporters after the launching of EU and Justice Sector Coordinating Council GOJUST program held in Manila Hotel.

Aguirre said the offer using the common mobile phone in the area.

“Pinatawagan dun sa isang contact nila , so binigay yung telepono and then tinawagan and then the cellphone was , ginawang nasa speaker phone , narinig nung walo, nireject nung walo.”

He added that they will file a complaint against these people saying “that it is illegal, that is immoral , that is a crime.”

“Well-funded and evidently without scruples. This is tampering of the highest order. We are taking the matter very seriously and we will go after those who are responsible,” Aguirre added. PNA

PNA/CC