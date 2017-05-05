Aguirre: Probe NBI agents protecting ‘Atong’ Ang

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate five of its agents who are alleged protectors of Charlie “Atong” Ang.

In a news conference on Thursday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said he already knows the identities of these agents who are protecting Ang in his illegal gambling activities.

The DoJ chief directed NBI Director Dante Gierran to conduct the investigation of the five agents.

He said there are former NBI officials who are also protecting Ang in his illegal activities.

Aguirre claimed that Ang is now on the brink of losing his mind for he will lose a huge amount of money if his illegal gambling operations are exposed.

It was pointed out that the gambling operator is reportedly earning P10 million to P50 million a day.

Meanwhile, Aguirre said his brother, Ogie, i not involved in Small Town Lotto (STL) operations.

On the issue of death threats against the life of Ang, Aguirre said it is Ang who is capable of doing it, not he.

Ang had accused the Justice secretary, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and members of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1982 of wanting to liquidate him to weaken virtual jai alai operations operated by Meridien, a company owned by Ang.

Ang is a convicted criminal, having been sentenced by the Sandiganbayan Special Division in connection with a plunder case against former President Joseph Estrada.

Ang entered into a plea bargaining agreement for a lesser offense and was charged only with corruption of public officials.