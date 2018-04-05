Aguirre ‘still the secretary of Justice’–Palace

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd is still head of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Malacañang said on Thursday, dismissing reports that he would soon be fired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte, during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, never indicated that Aguirre was “on his way out” of his administration.

“He’s the secretary of Justice,” Roque said during a press conference, when

asked about Aguirre’s status as Cabinet member, amid speculation that Duterte has fired him.

“There was no indication that he was on his way out,” the Palace official added.

Speculation swirled that Duterte would fire Aguirre after expressing disappointment over the dismissal by the DOJ of criminal charges against alleged drug lords, including Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

Amid public outrage and Duterte’s displeasure over the dismissal of the charges, Aguirre ordered a new investigation into Espinosa and Lim’s drug cases, leaving them “wide open” for new evidence and testimonies.

Aguirre attended the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday but Roque said his status as Justice chief was not discussed during the meeting.

“Nothing at all,” Roque said. “But Secretary Aguirre was present as secretary of Justice in yesterday’s [Wednesday’s] Cabinet meeting. Wala pong nabanggit kahit ano si Secretary Vit Aguirre (Secretary Vit Aguirre has not mentioned anything).”

Despite the rumors, Duterte remained in good terms with Aguirre based on the photos taken after the Cabinet meeting.

The President gamely posed for a photo opportunity with his Cabinet members, including Aguirre who was beside him.

Roque said he had missed the chance to talk to Aguirre about his reported resignation, but noted that the Justice chief appeared to be “normal.”

“I did not have that opportunity but he (Aguirre) was there (in yesterday’s Cabinet meeting), as always. He seemed normal,” Roque said.

“There was nothing extraordinary in effect. He was just there like always,” he added.

Rumors that Aguirre was on way out came after the Palace said that Duterte was “unhappy” with the performance of some members of the Cabinet.

It was reported that Duterte was irked by the blunders of the DOJ under Aguirre’s watch, including the dismissal of drug charges against Espinosa and Lim, and the bribery case involving immigration officials Al Argosino and Michael Robles.

Argosino and Robles were recently charged before the anti-graft court by the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly extorting money from Chinese businessman Jack Lam.

Aguirre’s role in the bribery scandal was scrutinized after it was revealed that he allegedly agreed to meet with Lam and his representative, Wally Sombero, at a hotel to discuss the arrest of more than 1,000 of Lam’s Chinese employees from the Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Clark, Pampanga.

After the meeting, Aguirre allegedly instructed Argosino to face Lam, resulting in the exchange of money that has become one of the first major corruption crises faced by the Duterte government.

Argosino and Robles are fraternity brothers of Duterte and Aguirre at the Lex Talionis Fraternity of the San Beda College of Law. CATHERINE S. VALENTE