Agusan farmers to get benefits after 5 years

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur: Farmers and their families here will finally get the income from lease rentals of their lands and profits earned from enterprises operated by the cooperative that should have been given to them five years ago.

The 120 farmers belonging to the Ronquillo group finally received their economic benefits in cash from the NGEI Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

The group is one of the breakaway groups from the original NGEI Multi-Purpose Cooperative formed in 1988.

Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for Field Operations Marcos Risonar Jr. said the five-year delay was caused by problems in revalidating the original agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in 1988 and those who became members after 1988.

In the recent validation process identified by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), out of the 1,625 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) who became members of the NGEI and NGPI cooperatives in 1988, there are still 242 ARBs who were not able to come up for validation.