Agustin, Guarin cop MOS plum in PSL National Series

Multi-gold medalists Recz Edward Agustin and Danzelle Guarin bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in their respective division in Class C of the 102nd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Agustin, a Learning Garden Montessori School standout, copped gold medals in 200m Individual Medley, 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke, and silvers in 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle to claim the top honors in the boys’ 15-over category.

Guarin also secured golds in 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle, silvers in 200m IM and 100m butterfly, and bronze in 100m breaststroke to rule the girls’ 15-over class of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The other MOS winners were Tara Beard (6-under), Jada Corrine Cruz (7), Princess Jasmine Moelter (8), Sofia Mae Ching (9), Judielle Ryza Costuna (10), Czarina Pamintuan (11), Jasmine Omolon (12), Andrea Barin (13) and Angel Ann Abanto (14) in girls; and Ethan Kyle Apigo (6-under), Thyrone Somera (7), Darren Estrella (8), Noel Nunez (9), Prince Jheffry Angeles (10), Matthew Garcia (11), Emmanuel Hernandez (12), Bernard Abril (13) and Diego Luis Azarcon (14) in boys.

“It’s part of our grassroots development program. We are giving these kids a venue to showcase their skills then we will be reviewing their performances to select swimmers for international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

In Novice Division, the MOS awardees were Denise Moira Baui (6-under), Althea Roxas (7), Jamaica Magsino (8), Rina Angel De Silva (9), Cassandra Ysabelle Centino (10), Leslie Rose Bartolome (11), Alexi Lucile Gapultos (12), Leiresh Delos Trinos (13), Aaliyah Dimaculangan (14) and Alliah Tarlit (15-over) in girls; and Inigo Batac (6-under), Franz Quesada (7), Simeon Santos (8), Francino Corpuz (9), John Victor Berenguel (10), Jason Villanueva (11), Arby Dela Cruz (12), Jmykl Gallardo (13), Jedidiah Lorenzo (14) and Juan Carlo Quizon (15-over) in boys.

Ten new records were established including three from Rihelle Callera (girls’ 6-under 25m backstroke, 25m butterfly and 25m freestyle).

Albert Sermonia 2nd (boys’ 11-year 200m IM and 100m freestyle), Aubrey Tom (girls’ 9-year 100m IM and 50m freestyle), Marc Bryan Dula (boys’ 9-year 50m butterfly), Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 11-year 100m backstroke) and Alexandra Rejuso (girls’ 7-year 25m backstroke) were the other record breakers.