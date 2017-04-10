Agustin leads MOS awardees

Learning Garden Mon­tessori School standout Recz Agustin led the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the Novice and Class C of the 112th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Agustin won four gold medals to cop the top honors in the boys’ 15-over Class C category of the event supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Also earning MOS awards were Jenn Sermonia of Diliman Preparatory School (girls’ 8-year), Diana Baldazo of Camp Aguinaldo Streamline (girls’ 14-year), Kathe­rine Gapuz of Mabalacat City Flying Barracuda (girls’ 13-year) and Che Doronilla Jr. of Pampanga Aqua Racers (boys’ 11-year).

Also winning MOS trophies in their respective age bands were Rina De Silva (10), Chellsie Ramirez (11), Adrienne Juanego (12) and Erika Maureen Flaminiano (15-over) in girls and Araz Joseph Baldazo (10), Rain­dale Ching (12), Castor Delas Alas (13) and Lloyd Marquez (14) in boys.

In Novice, Francino Archer Corpuz of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 9-year), Cherish Magpayo of Grace Christian College (girls’ 14-year) and Jude Austine Gapultos of Tarlac Mako Shark Swim Team (boys’ 6-under) spearheaded the MOS awardees.

The other winners were Jalaine Yumang (girls’ 6-under), Abigail Van Derona (girls’ 7-year), Heleina Glorioso (girls’ 8-year), Sofia Ching (girls’ 9-year), Casey Jana Ruiz (girls’ 10-year), Kashira Tiong (girls’ 11-year), Anja Marie Nocum (girls’ 12-year), Katrina Evangelista (girls’ 13-year), Cherish Magpayo (girls’ 14-year) and Gayle Dumalaog (girls’ 15-over).

“We are starting this novice program to continue our search for new talents and potential swimmers. We monitor them, from novice until they become regular competitive swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Charles Andallo (boys’ 7-year), Uno Jenkin Resado (boys’ 8-year), Minglee Chen (boys’ 10-year), Hugh Parto (boys’ 11-year), Godwyn Mercado (boys’ 12-year), Railey Bautista (boys’ 13-year) and Lawrence Arabes (boys’ 14-year) were the other MOS award recipients.

“In time we will be able to catch up being behind in world swimming and we are patient in moving forward inch by inch, day by day in PSL grassroots development program,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).