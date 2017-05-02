Ai Ai de las Alas pays homage to the ‘Mighty Yaya’ in new movie

Fresh from her award-winning portrayal of an ageing prostitute in the Louie Ignacio movie Area, Ai Ai de las Alas is back on the big screen for her comedy film Our Mighty Yaya.

The 7th Queen World Film Festival Best Female Actor Narrative Feature says she is ready to make her audience roll in laughter anew in the movie that is very close to her heart.

De las Alas plays Virgie, a mother who sets off as nanny to the big city to support her family. There, she is caught between warring family members as she works for business tycoon Antonio Sevilla (played by Zoren Legaspi); his new beauty queen wife, Monique (Megan Young); and his three disapproving brood, Maria (Sofia Andres), Kevin (Lucas Magallano), and Peachy (Alsyon McBride).

In real life, the Comedy Queen, whose movie trilogy Ang Tanging Ina has made a household name, is thankful for having help in raising her children while she forged a career in show business.

“This movie is close to my heart as it pays homage to the yayas that we are all thankful to have. My yaya Ners—we like to call each other friends—has watched over me since I was 15. And when I became a mother, she also took care of my children. Until now, she is with our family, taking care of my mother. I am thankful for her because she has never left us,” the actress shared at the movie’s grand press conference in Quezon City.

Helmed by veteran director Joey Reyes, the Regal Entertainment movie is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the household.

“When I was just conceptualizing this movie, I told Ai Ai that I wanted a project that pays tribute to these people who some think are just there because of the salary, when what we should recognize is the love they give to the people they live with and take care of. We do not give enough importance to them,” Reyes revealed.

A Mother’s Day offering, Our Mighty Yaya also gives sheds light on the plight of mothers who has to leave their families to provide them a better life.

“This movie is about any woman who has sacrificed being away from her family by to loving another family’s children so she can sustain her own,” Reyes rounded up.

Our Mighty Yaya opens in cinemas on May 10.