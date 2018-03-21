Ai Ai delas Alas gets baptism of fire as talent manager

In the same month since taking on another avenue in show business as manager of online hip-hop sensation Ex Battallion, Comedy Queen Ai Ai delas Alas proudly presented her boys as endorser of homegrown streetwear brand RRJ.

Also known as Rough Rider Jeans, RRJ officially signed on the six-member group on March 15 at de las Alas’ Ai Sarap fast food restaurant in Quezon City, dressing each one in a variety of red, black and white mix and matches. Perfect for their image and lifestyle, the Ex B boys, as they are called, showed RRJ’s range of oversized t-shirts, jackets, jeans and athleisure picks, including caps, bandanas and other accessories.

According to the company’s representatives, they chose Ex Battallion as their newest faces and models since the crew embodies their “Live Your Style” slogan.

Ex Battallion is the group behind viral YouTube hits as “Need You,” “Come With Me,” and the monster hit “Hayaan Mo Sila,” whose views and followers go beyond the 40 million mark.

Grateful for the latest development in their career, the boys—whose ages range between the late teens to the mid-20s—could not thank their manager enough for giving their love for music, and ultimately their young lives, purpose and direction. Many of them admitted in this interview they had been “tambay” and “pasaway,” Filipino slangs for being idle and wayward, before de las Alas offered to take care of them, and they can hardly believe they now have legitimate music careers.

Asked how she sees herself doing as mana­ger, the Comedy Queen—whose kindness and generosity is known in showbiz—said, “Naiiyak ako kasi masaya ako para sa kanila at ngayon ko lang na-realize na hindi madali mag-manage, especially ng grupo. Kung baga sa anak mo, anim yan na iba-iba. Yung iba maaga dumating, yung iba laging late; yung iba tahimik yung iba sagot naman ng sagot! Pero kailangan lahat sila maiayos mo—kailangan mo mag-strategize—kasi sabi nga nila, tulad sa pamilya at magkakaibigan, dapat no one gets left behind.”