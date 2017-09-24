Ai Ai delas Alas to marry Gerald Sibayan for the right reasons

It may be her third marriage but “Comedy Queen” Ai Ai delas Alas vows that her union to boyfriend Gerald Sibayan will be her last one. Their relationship of almost four years will have its happily ever after on December 12, same day as the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“Noon kasi maraming mga hidden agenda bakit gusto ko magpakasal. Gusto ko noon mang-inis at na-karma rin ako noon. Ngayon talaga itong pagpapakasal namin will really be out of love,” she expressed without hesitations during an intimate press lunch for her upcoming movie “Bes and the Beshies.”

This comedy offering, produced by Cineko Productions and set for a nationwide release on October 18, centers on women. Ai Ai says that she will be busy with her wedding in December that’s why she opted for an earlier release date.

In the previous weekend, the comedian released her pre-nuptials photos taken at the Temple of Leah in Cebu.

“Feeling ko ang ganda ganda. Si Gerald, sabi ko umarte na lang siya na kunwari bayad!” she shared laughingly.

It will be Ai Ai’s first church wedding. Her first two were done in civil ceremonies with one even held in Las Vegas, “Gusto ko simple lang itong church wedding ko dito sa Manila kasi simpleng tao lang naman kami.”

Ai Ai also agreed that they sign a prenuptial agreement for everyone’s peace of mind, “Para na lang din yan sa kapayapaan ni Gerald di ba? Wala na siyang basher. Sa mag-asawa naman ‘ke normal, ‘ke artista wala naman iyon. Pera lang iyon. Hindi iyon ang batayan ng pagsasama ng mag-asawa.”

All the best Ai Ai!

***

Even though Christian Bautista is still Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, for the last two years, he has been contemplating whether to still continue his music career or not.

“Ang tagal since my last album two years ago because I was really contemplating with how things are going, if I should still continue this, given that nag-iiba na ang landscape ng music,” Christian revealed to In The Know during a catch-up at the Universal Records Phlippines head office just last week.

In The Know was present for the unveiling of his eighth album “Kapit,” named after his carrier single, a catchy OPM original that explains where his mindset is now.

“Thankfully my record label and supporters were the ones who convinced me to continue kaya ‘Kapit’,” the 35-year-old singer said.

As such, Christian took it to heart and mostly wrote original songs for his new album where as the previous years has seen him recording and performing in demand covered contents.

“It is not a risk to write a song but it is a risk to release an original song kasi hindi mo alam how it will be taken,” Christian noted, promising his fans that he is here to stay and he will fight the good fight when it comes to promoting OPM.

And, as a thank you to his most loyal fans, Christian will have an album launch and live concert on September 29 at the Music Museum.

***

GUESS WHO? It is both a blessing and a curse to be affiliated with politics, as a celebrity who currently cannot earn in the business recently found out. Three months ago, a brand approached her for a tie-up. After several meetings to iron out the contract and shoot, she was informed that the expected project with this brand would be delayed until further notice because her affiliations in politics are being monitored for a supposed big arrest in a week or two.

***

Until next week, ta ta!