Ai Ai Delas Alas wins acting award in NY

Comedy Concert Queen Ai Ai delas Alas was named Best Female Actor at the conclusion of 7th Queens World Film Festival in Astor, Queens, New York on Sunday (Monday in Manila) for the independent film Area.

Delas Alas bested three other nominees, including the daughter of legendary actor Robert Redford.

The 52-year-old actress won for her dramatic portrayal of aging prostitute in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Other nominees for the Best Female Actor Narrative Feature category were Germany’s Karin Hanczewsk in Lotte, Dorothea Hagena in Mann Im Spagat: Pace, Cowboy, Pace and American actress Amy Redford—daughter of the popular actor and founder of the equally famous Sundance International Film Festival—in the movie Hate Crime.

Meanwhile, her director Louie Ignacio, was nominated for Best Director Narrative Feature alongside Joseph Matarrese for Searching for Fortune, Julius Schultheiß for Lotte, Pedro Oswald Padilha for Tarde en el Abismo (Afternoon at the Abyss), Adam Green for Adam Green’s Aladdin and Mars Roberge for Scumbag.

In her Instagram account, Delas Alas thanked her director for accepting the award for her.

“Good morning to all of you. I just woke up to this news. Thank you very much Queens World International Festival Awards for the award you have given me. When Gerald told me about it I was dazed, I knelt and I cried because of my gratefulness. I am thrilled (good thing I am not in NYC, I might pass out and not receive the award),” she posted on Monday.

“I want to share this award to our producer BG productions, Tita Baby Salamat, Ferdy Lapuz, Dennis Evangelista, and to all the staff and crew of BG Productions. To my kind director Louie Ignacio, thank you direk for the patience during that first scene. If you did not do that, the scene will not be possible,” she said.

“I also want to share this to my co-nominated actress in other countries. I want to dedicate this award to my children – Sancho, Shaun, Sophia, Andrei and to Gerald. You are my inspiration,” she continued in her post.

The Queens World Film Festival is Delas Alas’ first award in an international film festival and her first for a dramatic role. Area won the Special Jury Prize at Eurasia International Film Festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2016.