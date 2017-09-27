Ai-Ai’s daughter posts reax over new Kris Aquino issue

In the lead-up to Comedy Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas’ wedding to Gerald Sibayan, she still can’t get away from the usual gossip-laden route of show business. Her latest Instagram entry shows just why—a screen grab of daughter Sophia’s post, hitting back at bashers over her statement in an online article by Pep.ph [“Kris Aquino not invited to Ai-Ai delas Alas-Gerald Sibayan wedding?”, Jojo Gabinete, September 25, 2017].

The article quoted Sophia’s reply to the question whether her mom’s one-time best friend, Kris Aquino, was invited to the wedding with, “Does she have to be? Being ‘okay’ with someone doesn’t give you an invite to a wedding.”

It will be remembered that de las Alas and Aquino’s close ties were broken over what they said was a “personal issue.” Soon after, de las Alas left their home network ABS-CBN, and was speculated to have done so to get away from Aquino.

[Aquino left ABS-CBN herself in the last quarter of 2016 and is still floating in terms of network affiliation today; de las Alas continues to be with GMA Network].

The two “made up” when they attended Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ wedding in December 2015, where Aquino was one of the ninangs and delas Alas was a bridesmaid, but never restored the kind of closeness they had before—and thus, Sophia’s answer to the question.

Nevertheless, netizens were quick to post such comments as “Hindi kawalan ni Kris,” “Sino ba si Ai-Ai?”, and “Sino naman ang may gusto na makita si Ai-Ai na nakasuot ng pang-kasal? Jusme, kapangit na bride!” among other harsher ones.

And so, Sophia thought of posting her own thoughts and strike back: “All the comments [about me]here are funny HAHAHA. Oo puwede ako mag taray in English or Tagalog kasi pakialamera kayo ng buhay eh. Kayo ikakasal? Eh di invite nyo si Kris Aquino sa kasal nyo.”

De las Alas finally captioned her daughter’s retort with gratitude and a plea to netizens: “Good morning. Ito ang post ng aking anak… First of all, thank you anak sa pag tatanggol sa’kin as always… I love you baby girl @sophdelasalas… This is the most important part of my life wag nyo na po sanang haluaan ng negative.

Hindi ko sasagutin to anything about her [Kris] kasi kahit maganda isagot ko wala din naman kayong maganda i-co comment #basher and #haters.”

Now a devout Catholic, de las Alas ended her entry with, “A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. God bless everyone.”