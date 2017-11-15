Aicelle goes solo at Music Museum

After her successful and most-talked about performance at Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez’s “R30” concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena, Soul Songstress Aicelle Santos still feels overwhelmed by the rave reviews she received.

“Honestly, I felt a bit overwhelmed because the caliber and talent of the girls I was with in the ‘divas’ production number’ were amazing,” she shared in at a mini-press conference at GMA Network’s headquarters.

The said concert segment, which quickly went viral, had most viewers singling out Santos for her unique and powerful voice, as she stood ground across Velasquez in their stellar rendition of “Say That You Love Me.”

Santos promises her fans and music lovers the same kind of vocal prowess and passion as she goes live with “Awit na Aicelle: Aicelle Santos in Concert” on November 24 at the Music Museum. The production is co-presented by Stages Sessions and GMA Artist Center, and tickets are already available at the venue and TicketWorld.

“I am so looking forward to showcase more of my talent in my upcoming concert. I wish to celebrate the glorious talent and musicality of being a Filipino musician,” she beamed.