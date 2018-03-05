Aicelle Santos lands ‘Miss Saigon UK’ as Gigi

After playing the lead role in the successful “Himala: Isang Musikal,” GMA Network star Aicelle Santos is now ready to take on the international stage with Cameron Mackintosh’s critically-acclaimed musical “Miss Saigon” in the United Kingdom.

While she only finished second in the GMA Network singing contest “Pinoy Pop Superstar” in 2005, Santos nevertheless earned the distinction as the first undefeated contestant to win an eight-straight win during the preliminaries. She was signed up by the station for an exclusive management contract and since then, her singing career took leaps and bounds.

On stage, Santos first captured the hearts of theater enthusiasts with her role as Aileen in “Rak of Aegis,” earning her the moniker “Rock and Soul Diva.” She bagged the Best Actress in a Musical Production award in the 2014 Aliw Awards.

This was followed by more stints in theater, making her a favorite in the local scene.

In 2017, Santos was recognized by Aliw Awards once again as Best Actress in a Featured Role for her portrayal of Perla in “Maynila Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag.” For the same performance, she earned nomination in the Gawad Philstage Award as Best Female Featured Actress in a Musical.

Despite her latest project, the Rock and Soul Diva will continue to be visible on TV as her successful “Awit Na Aicelle” concert will be televised on GMA. Likewise, the music video for the single “Tuloy Tuloy Lang” under her new album “Liwanag” will also be released in the coming months.

With her deep-seated passion for music and the arts, Santos is excited for this international venture. She will leave for the UK on the third week of March for her training, with high spirits to represent the Filipino talent abroad, joining countless local talents that made their mark on the global stage.

Other Filipinos newly cast in the musical as well are Joaquin Valdez and Iroy Abesamis for the ensemble.