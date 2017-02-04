Aicelle Santos, ‘Wicked’s’ Fiyero to record duet

The Philippines’ Ballad Princess Aicelle Santos and Wicked’s resident prince, Bradley Jaden—who plays leading man Fiyero—are coming together for a dream collaboration. The two artists are set to record “As Long As You’re Mine,” the duet of main protagonist Elphaba and Fiyero.

“I’m beyond excited to be recording a song from Wicked, and collaborating with Bradley Jaden. The music and lyrics of this award-winning Broadway and West End Musical are so iconic, I can’t wait for our first rehearsal,” said Aicelle Santos.

Rehearsals have been set for the month of February and a video of the recording session at the Iconic Store in Bonifacio Global City, scheduled on February 10, will debut online later on the same month.

Santos—who skyrocketed to fame after winning the local singing competition Star In A Million—first caught the eye of Wicked producers when they saw her cover songs from the Award-Winning Broadway and West End Musical, promoting producers to pitch a collaboration between her and a cast member from the international tour

Musical is not entirely a new territory for Santos. In 2012, she made her big theater debut with a lead role in the original Filipino musical Katy! The Musical. The singer-host then went on to play the lead in the box-office hit comedy musical Rak of Aegis which won her the Best Actress in a Musical at the 2014 Aliw Awards.