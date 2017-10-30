On aid and sovereignty: Who is worse – China or the EU?

IT is supremely ironic for Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano to tell the European Union that, “If you’re going to give us conditionalities that will affect our sovereignty …. we will not accept that donation” (Philippine Star, October 26, 2017).

The irony lies in the fact that while China is violating the sovereign rights of the Philippines 24/7, our government is nothing but praises for China. China’s artificial islands and military installations at the Panganiban Reef constitute continuing violations of Philippine sovereignty. Panganiban (or Mischief) Reef is located 125 nautical miles from Palawan or well within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. The distance to China is 598 nautical miles (as noted by the arbitral tribunal).

The moment the Philippines decided “to set aside” the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration—a ruling that was favorable to the Philippines—the export of Philippine fruits to China resumed, Chinese tourists started arriving, and we saw the beginning of a steady flow of grants, gifts, pledges and loans from the Chinese government. In other words, the Philippines’ not insisting on its sovereign rights was a ‘conditionality’ set by China to resume and expand trade and other economic cooperation.

The EU’s attaching certain conditions pertaining to human rights to its donations certainly looks modest compared to China’s seizing Philippine territory, depriving the Philippines of its sovereign right to explore and utilize natural resources within its EEZ, and demanding our silence in return for trade and grants.

Rather, the matter that we ought to be asking the EU is why it is extending generous grants to organizations that are supporting, even if indirectly, the New People’s Army and undermining the government in general, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in particular.

For a three-year period that started in December 2014, the EU gave P31 million to Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) Northern Mindanao subregion’s Healing the Hurt project, with another grant totaling 1 million euro (about P61 million but shared between Bangladesh and the Philippines) covering 2017 and 2018 (EU and RMP websites). This second project is named Promoting and Protecting Indigenous Human Rights in the Philippines. The projects, being implemented in the Northern Mindanao provinces of Agusan del Norte and del Sur, Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental, are supposedly aimed at exactly that: promoting and protecting human rights of indigenous peoples.

A closer look reveals that promoting human rights per se isn’t the objective of RMP and partners. Rather, it is to make it harder for the government to rid the countryside of the influence and presence of the NPA. Consistently, RMP and partner organizations such as Karapatan focus on alleged abuses committed by the military. NGOs, including religious ones, with strong sympathies for the communist cause, have been quite successful in penetrating tribal communities all over Mindanao, using schools as the point of entry to influence the lumad population to be anti-government and pro-NPA. This is the real threat to the human rights of indigenous peoples: the entry of the NPA, its brainwashing and recruitment of the youth, its militarization of the hinterlands.

Of course, the government – national as well as local – is guilty of failing to provide basic services, not least education, to marginalized populations in far-flung areas. Filling the gap, private organizations such as the RMP, the Center for Lumad Advocacy, Networking and Services (CLANS) Inc., and Save Our Schools Network have become nearly ubiquitous. In 2015 and again this year, they brought hundreds of lumad to Metro Manila to join a series of anti-government rallies in strategic locations.

Obviously, some projects of so-called ‘human rights defenders’ supported by European taxpayers through the EU’s European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights do not really promote human rights but a certain political and ideological agenda. In fact, this kind of project prolongs the communist insurgency as it funds organizations that consistently take the side of the NPA and leave no stone unturned to find fault with the Philippine government in general, and the military in particular. Which is a moral boost to the NPA, courtesy of European taxpayers, despite the long list of crimes committed by the NPA such as abduction of soldiers and policemen, execution of former rebels, extortion of legitimate business establishments, raids on those that don’t pay up, and recruitment of minors. Incidentally, while claiming to be anti-mining the NPA engages in massive extortion of mining companies wherever it can get away with it, a fact that its civil society supporters have chosen to ignore.

It is inappropriate for the EU to pour resources into organizations that directly or indirectly support the NPA and deliberately undermine people’s trust in the government. Considering the EU’s strictness as far as the Philippines’ adherence to the protection of human rights is concerned, it is ironic that other aid from the EU might actually lead to increased violence and rights violations.