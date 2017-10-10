Aid to workers displaced by K to 12 expanded

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has expanded its support program for private higher education institutions’ (HEI) teaching and non-teaching personnel who were displaced by the full implementation of the K to 12 program last year.

Advertisements

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Tuesday said he has issued Department Order (DO) 177, providing, among others, a wider coverage of the program, extension of application and higher financial support to affected personnel.

DO 177, which takes effect on October 16, supersedes DO 152-16 or the Guidelines in the Implementation of K to 12 DoLE Adjustment Measures Program (AMP).

The K to 12 DoLE AMP is part of the government’s Inter-Agency Mitigation Measures for affected HEI personnel during the transition period of the K to 12 program.

It was formed in line with joint guidelines of the DoLE, Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and Commission on Higher Education, specifically on implementation of the Labor and Management Component of Republic Act 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

Beneficiaries will now receive assistance equivalent to either P10,000, 75 percent of the applicant’s last monthly gross salary, or the prevailing median salary of HEI personnel, whichever is higher.

It will include as well those who have availed of the early retirement program and voluntary separation program, those whose contracts were not renewed and those who are under work suspension.

Duration of the financial support will be for three months for non-permanent and six months for permanent HEI personnel.

In case the displaced HEI personnel is non-permanent and has no other sources of income, and suffered total loss of income, he or she will be entitled to six months of financial support, provided that his or her latest income tax return will be submitted during the application verification.

The financial assistance will be released every end of the month through the K-12 DoLE AMP authorized bank.

Moreover, with the extension of the application period, the DoLE-AMP will cover HEI personnel displaced between May 30, 2014, the date of issuance of the DoLE-DepEd-Tesda-CHED Joint Guidelines, and the end of the academic year 2021-2022.