Aide of Slain Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon arrested in Sulu

AN Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader and a trusted aide of the slain Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon was arrested in Jolo, Sulu last weekend, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde announced.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Albayalde identified the suspect as Hasmin Abtain alias Abu Imam, who was arrested last May 19 evening in Barangay (village) Walled City, Jolo, Sulu through the joint operations of the PNP Intelligence Group and the Regional Intelligence Unit Region 9 with the help of Special Action Force, Sulu Provincial Police Office and the Philippine Army’s 501st Brigade.

He said that Abtain was caught after a former victim recognized his face then reported him to police.

The victim is said to be one of the 15 workers of Golden Harvest Plantation in Lantawan, Basilan whom Abtain abducted last June 11, 2001.

Albayalde said the suspect was involved in seven other criminal acts.

Abtain was also said to have been involved in the beheadings of an Army personnel in Isabela City, Basilan in 2001 and of a certain Falcasantos and Crisosto Suela and for raiding a resort in Sipadan in Malaysia.

Abtain was transferred from Jolo, Sulu to Zamboanga City for custodial investigation and tactical debriefing prior to his presentation in court. ROY NARRA