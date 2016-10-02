Ailing Thai king’s lung infection eases – palace

BANGKOK: Thailand’s hospital-bound King Bhumibol Adulyadej is still being treated for kidney failure although an infection in his lung has eased, the palace said on Saturday, in the latest update on the 88-year-old’s ailing health.

Bhumibol whose reign has spanned seven tumultuous decades is the world’s longest-reigning monarch. He has not been seen in public for nearly a year as he battles a series of ailments in a Bangkok hospital. The palace tightly controls news about his health and it is difficult to ascertain his overall condition.

The latest statement issued by the Royal Household Bureau on Saturday night said he was recovering from a respiratory infection in his left lung after being treated with antibiotics. However it said he continues to receive renal replacement therapy, a treatment for acute kidney failure.

AFP