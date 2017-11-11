AIM launches 1st PH data science program

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) has introduced data science graduate degree program, said the be the first in the country, in response to rising digitalization and the need for specially-trained analysts.

“This is our most thought-through, most intelligent and most appropriate response to prepare for the changes and challenges digitalization throws at us,” Jikyeong Kang, president and dean at AIM, told reporters earlier this week,

Erika Legara, academic program director for the Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS) program, stressed the need of the Philippines and the Southeast Asian region to “build an army of data scientists.”

“The world is getting smarter, things are getting smarter, producing so much data. [Data scientists are] useful across sectors — banks, conglomerates, manufacturing companies, telcos and government agencies,” she said.

“Harvesting data is a data scientist’s core competency, but also equally important are the abilities to model, visualize, and turn data into actionable insights, and to pose the right questions that matter to the business,” Legara added.

She noted that despite increased demand for data science professionals, only a few schools were offering targeted training.

Classes for the 14-month MSDS program are scheduled to start on March 5 next year.