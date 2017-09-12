AIM names Peter Garrucho new chairman

THE Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Board of Trustees announced on Monday the appointment of Peter Garrucho Jr. OBE as its new chairman of the board.

Garrucho was previously a member of the AIM’s Board of Trustees as well as its Scientific Research Foundation Board. Garrucho was also a marketing professor at AIM from 1971 to 1981.

With a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University in 1971, Garrucho took the position of chief executive officer in a number of companies, most recently in the power sector.

Garrucho is currently a director at First Philippines Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries First Gen Corp. and Energy Development Corp, and is vice chairman of the Franklin Baker Corp., an agribusiness company where he has a major stake.

He has also served in three cabinet posts under former Philippine Presidents Corazon Aquino and Fidel Ramos.

Garuccho replaces Napoleon “Polly” Nazareno as chairman of AIM. Nazareno is a former president and CEO of PLDT and Smart Communications.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Polly for his superb leadership over the last six years,” AIM President and Dean, Dr. Jikyeong Kang said in a statement.

“I especially appreciate his encouragement, support, and guidance during my transition to the post of President in 2015,” she added.

AIM also announced that it had appointed new members to the Board of Trustees: Isidore Consunji, president of DMCI Holdings, and Alexandra “Sandy” Prieto-Romualdez, president of Philippine Daily Inquirer.