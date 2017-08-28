AIM to offer new master’s degrees

THE Asian Institute of Management (AIM) is set to be the first business school in Asia to launch a full master’s degree program in data science, AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang said last Thursday.

A Master of Science in Data Science would be the AIM’s third new program, to be followed by Master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management.

The data science program will be launched in March but the AIM is already offering short courses for companies.

“We want to actually train—educate top C-level decision makers. They need to understand, not on a superficial level, but what does (data science) really mean, and what does it mean for my organization? What are its capabilities? Why do I need to get into it? If I want to get into it, where do I start?, ” Kang said.

Aside from the C-level programs, the AIM will also have middle-management and short certificate programs, he added.

“The real difference in terms of what we can do to help with the economy is inclusive innovation— that’s where we can make a big difference. So, that’s why we’re very keen to invest in those areas in terms of bringing …new programs,” Kang said.

“This is exciting because when we launched the MBM (Master of Business Management) programs, we were the pioneering MBM. There were other business schools, there were older business schools, but they would have a traditional undergraduate program, traditional masters program, but we were one of the first (to offer the) MBA program that we have today.”

The AIM recently inked a deal with the Manila Times, agreeing to publish weekly columns on key topics such as innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, and data science.